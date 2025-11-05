MetLife Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $818 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $1.275 billion, or $1.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.584 billion or $2.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.9% to $17.361 billion from $18.440 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $818 Mln. vs. $1.275 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue: $17.361 Bln vs. $18.440 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.