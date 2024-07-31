MetLife Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $912 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $370 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.6 billion or $2.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $17.823 billion from $16.623 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $912 Mln. vs. $370 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $17.823 Bln vs. $16.623 Bln last year.

