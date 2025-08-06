Markets
MetLife Inc. Q2 Profit Drops

August 06, 2025 — 05:29 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $698 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $912 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.362 billion or $2.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $17.340 billion from $17.823 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $698 Mln. vs. $912 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $17.340 Bln vs. $17.823 Bln last year.

