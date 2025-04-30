MetLife Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $879 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $800 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.349 billion or $1.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6% to $18.569 billion from $16.057 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $879 Mln. vs. $800 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $18.569 Bln vs. $16.057 Bln last year.

