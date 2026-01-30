MetLife Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Key Estimates to Note

MetLife, Inc. MET is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 4, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $2.36 per share on revenues of $25.6 billion.

The fourth-quarter earnings estimate has remained stable over the past seven days. The bottom-line projection indicates year-over-year growth of 13.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 29.6%.



For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MetLife’s revenues is pegged at $80 billion, implying a rise of 9.4% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for current-year EPS is pegged at $8.71, indicating a jump of around 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MET missed the consensus estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and beat it once.

Q4 Earnings Whispers for MET

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MetLife this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

MET has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping MET’s Q4 Results?

MetLife’s fourth-quarter revenue growth is expected to have benefited from rising premiums, adjusted group benefits revenues and adjusted retirement and income solutions revenues. Improving operations in the international markets, especially in Asia, EMEA and Latin America, is a major positive. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for premiums for the to-be-reported quarter suggests an increase of 79.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total adjusted group benefits revenues for the to-be-reported quarter suggests an increase of 3.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted retirement and income solutions revenues for the to-be-reported quarter of $11.3 billion suggests nearly double growth from the prior-year quarter.

Improved variable investment income and increased volumes are likely to have aided the Asia segment, while EMEA and the Latin America businesses are expected to have gained from higher volumes. Adjusted earnings from the Latin America business are likely to have witnessed 3% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter.

The factors mentioned above are expected to have contributed to MetLife's year-over-year growth. However, rising costs and expenses are likely to have partially offset the profit growth levels in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings from the Asia business for the to-be-reported quarter suggests a decline of 4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

