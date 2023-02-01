MetLife fourth-quarter profit falls 33%

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc MET.N reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as aglobal marketrout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns.

The company posted adjusted profit of $1.2 billion, or $1.55 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.8 billion, or $2.17 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $1.65 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

