MetLife Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of MetLife Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: MET.PRA) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0222), with shares changing hands as low as $22.68 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.71% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MET.PRA was trading at a 8.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.43% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MET.PRA shares, versus MET:

Below is a dividend history chart for MET.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on MetLife Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Monday trading, MetLife Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: MET.PRA) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MET) are off about 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.