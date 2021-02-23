MetLife Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 2/25/21, MetLife Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: MET.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 3/15/21. As a percentage of MET.PRA's recent share price of $25.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of MET.PRA to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when MET.PRA shares open for trading on 2/25/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 3.97%, which compares to an average yield of 5.49% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of MET.PRA shares, versus MET:

Below is a dividend history chart for MET.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.25 on MetLife Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Tuesday trading, MetLife Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: MET.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MET) are down about 0.2%.

