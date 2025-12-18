MetLife Expands Pet Insurance Reach Through Petstablished Partnership

MetLife, Inc. MET, through its subsidiary MetLife Pet Insurance, has teamed up with Petstablished to seamlessly incorporate pet insurance quotes into the adoption and registration journey. By integrating insurance options into Petstablished’s animal welfare software, shelters and rescue organizations can now offer customized coverage quotes to adopters during the online workflow.

Importantly, adopters can include the cost of insurance in the adoption fee, making sure their new furry friend is covered even before they leave the shelter. There are various coverage options available, from plans that only cover emergencies to more comprehensive ones that take care of wellness visits, vaccinations, dental care, spay/neuter procedures and even behavioral training.

This initiative tackles a common issue faced by pet owners — unexpected veterinary bills. By introducing insurance earlier in the pet ownership journey, whether during adoption or microchipping, the partnership aims to ease the financial burdens that can disrupt long-term care of pets and sometimes lead to pet surrender.

The partnership highlights MET’s increasing focus on embedded insurance distribution. Integrating coverage directly into digital adoption workflows, the company could boost the visibility of its offerings and encourage earlier consideration of coverage. Over time, this approach might lead to more effective customer engagement and stronger policy relationships, aligning with broader industry efforts to leverage digital platforms for scalable growth.

While the near-term financial impact may be modest, initiatives like this strengthen MET’s flexibility in the fast-growing specialty insurance sectors. With total revenues rising 1.8% year over year and premiums up 2.4% in the first nine months of 2025, such partnerships could gradually contribute to a more diversified and resilient revenue mix.

MET’s Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, MetLife’s shares have risen 3% compared with the industry’s growth of 15.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MET’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MET currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

