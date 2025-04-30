METLIFE Earnings Results: $MET Reports Quarterly Earnings

METLIFE ($MET) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $1.96 per share, missing estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $18,827,000,000, beating estimates of $18,345,207,891 by $481,792,109.

METLIFE Insider Trading Activity

METLIFE insiders have traded $MET stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARLENE DEBEL (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) sold 22,810 shares for an estimated $1,890,577

MICHEL KHALAF (President & CEO) sold 20,926 shares for an estimated $1,733,604

METLIFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 593 institutional investors add shares of METLIFE stock to their portfolio, and 615 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

METLIFE Government Contracts

We have seen $4,555,759 of award payments to $MET over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

METLIFE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MET stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 11/19.

METLIFE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MET in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

