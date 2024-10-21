News & Insights

Markets
MET

MetLife In Discussion To Acquire Certain Assets Of PineBridge For $1 To $1.5 Bln, Reports Bloomberg

October 21, 2024 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MetLife, Inc. (MET), a life insurance major, is in discussion to acquire certain assets of PineBridge Investments, an asset manager, in a deal valued between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter.

The talks, which are in advanced stage, are exclusively for assets under management or AUM of around $100 billion, outside of China.

PineBridge's majority stake is owned by Asian billionaire Richard Li's holding company, Pacific Century Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.