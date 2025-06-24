MetLife Broadens Upwise Reach Through Nayya and Workday Deal

MetLife, Inc. MET recently announced that it is broadening the reach of Upwise—its benefits experience platform— through a strategic partnership with Nayya. The platform is now offered to employers via the Workday Marketplace as a result of the expansion.

Starting Oct. 1, 2025, Upwise will be available at no additional cost to employers through the Workday Marketplace. This offering is targeted at employers who either currently have or choose to include MetLife’s Accident, Hospital Indemnity or Critical Illness insurance products as part of their benefits packages. It will be accessible to Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Benefits customers.

This move marks a pivotal step in MetLife’s strategy to reinforce its market leadership and tackle the widespread benefits 'confusion gap’ affecting today’s workforce. Since its launch in 2024, Upwise has received highly positive feedback, with 64% of employees reporting that it helped simplify their benefits decision-making process.

Benefits of the Recent Move to MetLife

The recent move reflects MetLife’s sincere efforts to bring about a streamlined benefit decision-making process, which may result in a higher degree of customer satisfaction and improved retention rates. The announcement also seems to be in line with the company’s endeavor to upgrade its benefits offerings.

As a result of the extensive benefits offered by the Upwise solution, more people may opt for MET’s Employee Benefit plans, which will fetch higher premiums for the insurer. Total premiums of MetLife advanced 16.6% year over year in the first quarter of 2025.

MetLife’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of MetLife have gained 12.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.4% growth. MET currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the insurance space are Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN, Old Republic International Corporation ORI and Kemper Corporation KMPR. While Horace Mann sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Old Republic and Kemper carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Horace Mann’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 24.09%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMN’s 2025 earnings implies an improvement of 26.1% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues implies growth of 6.6%. The consensus mark for HMN’s 2025 earnings has moved 5.5% north in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of Old Republic outpaced earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 39.61%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORI’s 2025 earnings implies an improvement of 5.6% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues implies growth of 7.8%. The consensus mark for ORI’s 2025 earnings has moved 0.6% north in the past 60 days.

Kemper’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 21.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMPR’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 7.6% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues implies growth of 7.5%. The consensus mark for KMPR’s 2025 earnings has moved 5.1% north in the past 60 days.

Shares of Horace Mann, Old Republic and Kemper have gained 32.1%, 23.9% and 11.1%, respectively, in the past year.

