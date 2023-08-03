MetLife Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MET

In trading on Thursday, shares of MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.42, changing hands as high as $64.70 per share. MetLife Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MET's low point in its 52 week range is $48.95 per share, with $77.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.58. The MET DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

