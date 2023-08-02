News & Insights

MetLife beats second-quarter profit estimates on investment strength

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 02, 2023 — 05:27 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini for Reuters

Aug 2 (Reuters) - MetLife MET.N on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit above expectations as a rally in U.S. markets boosted returns from the insurer's investments.

Wall Street has rebounded this year on hopes that the Federal Reserve could tame sky-high inflation without tipping the economy into a recession, amid hints that the central bank is nearing the end of its fastest tightening cycle since the 1980s.

MetLife's quarterly net investment income surged 42% to $5.07 billion.

The strong report comes a day after peer Prudential Financial PRU.N posted a jump in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its U.S. unit.

Adjusted earnings at MetLife's retirement and income solutions unit jumped 11% to $417 million, largely driven by higher recurring interest margins and volume growth.

Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, excluding pension risk transfers, rose 6% to $11.57 billion.

The company earned $1.5 billion, or $1.94 per share, excluding one-time costs, in the quarter ended June 30. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.87 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Total revenues came in at $16.62 billion, compared with $15.47 billion a year earlier.

MetLife's shares were flat in trading after the bell. The stock has lost 13.3% year-to-date, through its previous close.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

