Metlife assumes about 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in U.S. in Q3

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc MET.N said on Thursday it assumes U.S. deaths from COVID-19 will rise to about 200,000 by the end of September, but the disease is having minimal overall impact on underwriting.

"We continue to anticipate modest underwriting impacts from COVID-19 on a combined basis, assuming death rises in the U.S. to approximately 200,000 through the third quarter," Chief Financial Officer John McCallion said on a conference call with investors. MetLife released earnings on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Suzanne Barlyn Editing by Chris Reese)

((alwyn.scott@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6132; Reuters Messaging: alwyn.scott.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.