Metlife assumes about 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in U.S. in Q3

Alwyn Scott
Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc MET.N said on Thursday it assumes U.S. deaths from COVID-19 will rise to about 200,000 by the end of September, but the disease is having minimal overall impact on underwriting.

"We continue to anticipate modest underwriting impacts from COVID-19 on a combined basis, assuming death rises in the U.S. to approximately 200,000 through the third quarter," Chief Financial Officer John McCallion said on a conference call with investors. MetLife released earnings on Wednesday.

