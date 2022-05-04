MetLife Approves $3 Bln Stock Buyback Plan

Markets
(RTTNews) - MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) on Thursday announced that its board of directors has approved a new $3 billion authorization for the company to repurchase its common stock.

The new authorization is incremental to the $475 million remaining under the company's prior authorization announced in August 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf said: "This new share repurchase authorization demonstrates our confidence in MetLife's financial strength and is consistent with a balanced approach to capital management as we continue to invest in profitable growth and consistently increase our common dividend."

