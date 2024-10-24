News & Insights

Metlen Energy & Metals Boasts Strong 2024 Financial Results

October 24, 2024 — 03:02 am EDT

Mytilineos Holdings (GB:0KAZ) has released an update.

Metlen Energy & Metals reported strong financial results for the first nine months of 2024, with a 6% increase in EBITDA to €763 million and a 4% rise in net profit to €482 million. The company attributes its success to the synergies between its Energy and Metals sectors, particularly the growth in its Renewable Energy Sources and Greek Utility divisions. Metlen’s strategic investments and recent ‘green’ bond issuance also position it well for future growth despite geopolitical uncertainties.

