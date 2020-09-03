Methodology Change to the Nasdaq Victory Volatility Weighted Index Family (NQVW)

Nasdaq is announcing a methodology change for the Nasdaq Victory Volatility Weighted Index Family (NQVW). The change involves modifying the positive earning screen for all indexes in the family, across all regions. Effective as of the September 2020 reconstitution, Nasdaq will now select stocks with positive net earnings based on the cumulative last twelve months (LTM) as of the reference date (instead of requiring that earnings be positive for each of the past four quarters individually).

What’s the benefit of this new screen?

The most significant improvement from the new screen is that it can help reduce portfolio turnover. The current NQVW fundamental screen removes stocks with negative earnings in ANY of the latest four consecutive quarters (or two consecutive semi-annual periods, if quarterly earnings are not available). According to Nasdaq research,1 the earnings screen is an effective way of reducing the portfolio risk at the security level. The requirement for four consecutive quarters’ positive net earnings, however, inevitably reduces the index’s eligible investing universe. Nasdaq also noticed that stocks may occasionally report a quarter of negative earnings, but there wouldn’t be any changes to the long-term growth outlook of a company. The rigorous rule of keeping all reported earnings positive, will only drive up unnecessary turnover and increase trading costs for products tracking the indexes. Hence, Nasdaq is modifying the indexes to use the last twelve months (LTM) aggregated earnings figure to replace the current methodology.

What’s the impact to the index performance?

Nasdaq anticipates only minimal impact to the index performance due to this subtle methodological change. Nasdaq backtested the new earning screen across five different NQVW sub-indexes (NQVWLCT, NQVWSCT, NQVWILT, NQVWEMT, NQVWLDT) since the September 2018 launch to the most recent rebalance at May 15, 2020. We found that, in all cases, the new index total returns and volatilities closely tracked with the launched index series. We also found that index turnover reduced and index characteristics, such as market cap and dividend yield, tended to improve (increase) with the new earnings screen. Our extended backtest of the NQVW US Large Cap Index (NQVWLCT) with history from 2001, confirmed the same results (see appendices for more details).

1. Risk Reduction Using Volatility-Weighting, by Nasdaq https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/docs/Nasdaq%20Victory%20Volatility%20Research.pdf

