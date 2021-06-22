Methode Electronics' (NYSE:MEI) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will increase its dividend on the 30th of July to US$0.14. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.0%.

Methode Electronics' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Methode Electronics was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 4.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 15%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Methode Electronics Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:MEI Historic Dividend June 22nd 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.28 to US$0.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Methode Electronics has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.9% per year over the past five years. Methode Electronics definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Methode Electronics Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Methode Electronics that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

