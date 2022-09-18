Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.14

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will pay a dividend of $0.14 on the 28th of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.5%.

Methode Electronics' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Methode Electronics' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 19.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NYSE:MEI Historic Dividend September 18th 2022

Methode Electronics Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.28 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, Methode Electronics' EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. While EPS growth is quite low, Methode Electronics has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

Methode Electronics Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Methode Electronics might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Methode Electronics that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Methode Electronics not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

