Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Methode Electronics's Debt?

As you can see below, Methode Electronics had US$244.6m of debt at January 2021, down from US$257.0m a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$218.7m, its net debt is less, at about US$25.9m.

How Strong Is Methode Electronics' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:MEI Debt to Equity History June 18th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Methode Electronics had liabilities of US$209.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$337.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$218.7m and US$284.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$44.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Methode Electronics has a market capitalization of US$1.82b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Carrying virtually no net debt, Methode Electronics has a very light debt load indeed.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Methode Electronics has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.13. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 22.8 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. But the other side of the story is that Methode Electronics saw its EBIT decline by 3.1% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Methode Electronics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Methode Electronics recorded free cash flow worth 68% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Methode Electronics's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But truth be told we feel its EBIT growth rate does undermine this impression a bit. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Methode Electronics's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Methode Electronics you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

