Methode Electronics (MEI) Price Target Increased by 12.12% to 9.44

The average one-year price target for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) has been revised to $9.44 / share. This is an increase of 12.12% from the prior estimate of $8.42 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.98% from the latest reported closing price of $13.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Methode Electronics. This is an decrease of 138 owner(s) or 47.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEI is 0.04%, an increase of 22.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.61% to 33,620K shares. The put/call ratio of MEI is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 1,570K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares , representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 55.96% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,508K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,411K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,380K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing an increase of 24.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,340K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 14.86% over the last quarter.

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