Methode Electronics (MEI) Price Target Decreased by 8.05% to 13.60

The average one-year price target for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) has been revised to 13.60 / share. This is an decrease of 8.05% from the prior estimate of 14.79 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.11% from the latest reported closing price of 12.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Methode Electronics. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 5.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEI is 0.06%, a decrease of 25.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 38,852K shares. The put/call ratio of MEI is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,409K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 14.78% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,118K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing an increase of 25.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 12.51% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,524K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 18.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,103K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 8.70% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 907K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares, representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 15.29% over the last quarter.

Methode Electronics Background Information

Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. The company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, LED lighting, sensor, and radio remote control technologies. Its business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

