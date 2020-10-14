Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that MEI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.87, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MEI was $29.87, representing a -28.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.70 and a 37.27% increase over the 52 week low of $21.76.

MEI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). MEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MEI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.