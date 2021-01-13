Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that MEI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MEI was $41.99, representing a 6.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.58 and a 92.97% increase over the 52 week low of $21.76.

MEI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). MEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.43. Zacks Investment Research reports MEI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.73%, compared to an industry average of -5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MEI Dividend History page.

