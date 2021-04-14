Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that MEI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.99, the dividend yield is .98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MEI was $44.99, representing a -4.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.01 and a 87.69% increase over the 52 week low of $23.97.

MEI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). MEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.17. Zacks Investment Research reports MEI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.77%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MEI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MEI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MEI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYT with an increase of 30.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MEI at 0.68%.

