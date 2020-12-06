Methode Electronics, Inc. Just Recorded A 33% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

A week ago, Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 8.8% to hit US$301m. Methode Electronics also reported a statutory profit of US$1.01, which was an impressive 33% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Methode Electronics after the latest results. NYSE:MEI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Methode Electronics' dual analysts is for revenues of US$1.05b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 5.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to sink 12% to US$3.04 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.01b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.78 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Methode Electronics 17% to US$42.00on the back of these upgrades.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Methode Electronics'historical trends, as next year's 5.9% revenue growth is roughly in line with 5.9% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 7.5% next year. So it's pretty clear that Methode Electronics is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Methode Electronics following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Methode Electronics (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

