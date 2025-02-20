Methode Electronics, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results on March 5, 2025

Methode Electronics will announce Q3 fiscal 2025 results on March 5, followed by a conference call on March 6.

Quiver AI Summary

Methode Electronics, Inc. announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 results for the period ending February 1, 2025, on March 5, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast on March 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CST, featuring President and CEO Jon DeGaynor and CFO Laura Kowalchik discussing the financial and operational highlights. Participants can join via phone or through a webcast on the company's website. A replay of the call will be available until March 20, 2025. Methode Electronics specializes in custom-engineered solutions for user interface, lighting, and power distribution across various industries including automotive, cloud computing, and consumer appliances.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the third quarter fiscal 2025 results showcases the company's commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.

The scheduled conference call and webcast will provide an opportunity for investors to gain insights directly from top executives, enhancing stakeholder engagement and trust.

Methode Electronics continues to demonstrate its strong market presence with a diverse range of applications across various end markets including transportation, cloud computing, and consumer appliances.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results may indicate ongoing transparency and accountability challenges, depending on the content of those results.

The scheduled release of financial information after market close might suggest potential uncertainty in expected performance.

FAQ

When will Methode Electronics release its fiscal Q3 2025 results?

Methode Electronics will release its fiscal Q3 2025 results on March 5, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for Methode's Q3 results?

The conference call for Methode's Q3 results will take place on March 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CST.

Who will lead the conference call for the earnings release?

The conference call will be led by President and CEO Jon DeGaynor and CFO Laura Kowalchik.

How can I listen to Methode Electronics' conference call?

You can listen to the conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international).

Will there be a replay of theearnings callavailable?

Yes, a replay of theearnings callwill be available until March 20, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MEI Insider Trading Activity

$MEI insiders have traded $MEI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID P BLOM purchased 9,320 shares for an estimated $100,749

MARY A LINDSEY purchased 8,800 shares for an estimated $100,107

$MEI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $MEI stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI)



, a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, lighting system and power distribution applications, announced it will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 results for the period ended February 1, 2025, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, after market close.





The company will conduct a conference call and webcast the following day, Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CST to review financial and operational highlights led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon DeGaynor, and Chief Financial Officer, Laura Kowalchik.





To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A simultaneous webcast can be accessed through the company’s website, www.methode.com, on the Investors page.





A replay of the teleconference will be available shortly after the call through March 20, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010 and providing passcode 52027. A webcast replay will also be available on the company’s website, www.methode.com, on the Investors page.







About Methode Electronics, Inc.







Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.





Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliance. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.







For Methode Electronics, Inc.







Robert K. Cherry





Vice President Investor Relations







rcherry@methode.com







708-457-4030



