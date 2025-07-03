Methode Electronics, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results on July 9, 2025

Methode Electronics will announce its fiscal 2025 results on July 9, 2025, with a conference call on July 10.

$MEI Insider Trading Activity

$MEI insiders have traded $MEI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN B DEGAYNOR (CEO and President) purchased 32,733 shares for an estimated $211,356

LARS ULLRICH (SVP Global Automotive Business) purchased 15,150 shares for an estimated $101,389

$MEI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $MEI stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHICAGO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI)



, a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, lighting system and power distribution applications, announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 results for the period ended May 3, 2025, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, after market close.





The company will conduct a conference call and webcast the following day, Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CDT to review financial and operational highlights led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon DeGaynor, and Chief Financial Officer, Laura Kowalchik.





To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A simultaneous webcast can be accessed through the company’s website, www.methode.com, on the Investors page.





A replay of the teleconference will be available shortly after the call through July 24, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010 and providing passcode 52484. A webcast replay will also be available on the company’s website, www.methode.com, on the Investors page.







About Methode Electronics, Inc.







Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.





Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliance. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.







For Methode Electronics, Inc.







Robert K. Cherry





Vice President Investor Relations





rcherry@methode.com





708-457-4030



