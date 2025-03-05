METHODE ELECTRONICS Earnings Results: $MEI Reports Quarterly Earnings

METHODE ELECTRONICS ($MEI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, missing estimates of -$0.12 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $239,900,000, missing estimates of $268,173,513 by $-28,273,513.

METHODE ELECTRONICS Insider Trading Activity

METHODE ELECTRONICS insiders have traded $MEI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID P BLOM purchased 9,320 shares for an estimated $100,749

MARY A LINDSEY purchased 8,800 shares for an estimated $100,107

METHODE ELECTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of METHODE ELECTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

