METHODE ELECTRONICS Earnings Preview: Recent $MEI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

METHODE ELECTRONICS ($MEI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $235,196,680 and earnings of $0.04 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MEI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
METHODE ELECTRONICS Insider Trading Activity
METHODE ELECTRONICS insiders have traded $MEI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN B DEGAYNOR (CEO and President) purchased 32,733 shares for an estimated $211,356
- LARS ULLRICH (SVP Global Automotive Business) purchased 15,150 shares for an estimated $101,389
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
METHODE ELECTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of METHODE ELECTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 642,755 shares (-91.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,100,776
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 605,871 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,143,219
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 451,529 shares (+93.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,880,755
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 444,896 shares (+799.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,838,436
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 367,095 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,342,066
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 349,890 shares (+29.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,232,298
- KINGSVIEW WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 311,976 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,990,406
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.