METHODE ELECTRONICS Earnings Preview: Recent $MEI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

METHODE ELECTRONICS ($MEI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $235,196,680 and earnings of $0.04 per share.

METHODE ELECTRONICS Insider Trading Activity

METHODE ELECTRONICS insiders have traded $MEI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN B DEGAYNOR (CEO and President) purchased 32,733 shares for an estimated $211,356

LARS ULLRICH (SVP Global Automotive Business) purchased 15,150 shares for an estimated $101,389

METHODE ELECTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of METHODE ELECTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

