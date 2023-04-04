Methode Electronics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MEI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.44, changing hands as low as $41.52 per share. Methode Electronics Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEI's low point in its 52 week range is $33.91 per share, with $51.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.51.

