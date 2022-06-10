Methode Electronics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MEI

In trading on Friday, shares of Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.62, changing hands as low as $44.09 per share. Methode Electronics Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEI's low point in its 52 week range is $40.83 per share, with $50.195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.49.

