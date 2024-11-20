News & Insights

Methode Electronics appoints Ullrich as SVP, Global Automotive Business

November 20, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Methode Electronics (MEI) announced today that Lars Ullrich has been appointed as Senior Vice President,SVP, Global Automotive Business, effective December 2, 2024. The newly created position will oversee all global strategic, launch, and commercial activities for the company’s automotive business.

