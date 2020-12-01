Methanex's (MEOH) Unit Adds Eight Methanol Dual-Fuel Vessels

Methanex Corporation’s MEOH fully-owned subsidiary, Waterfront Shipping Company Ltd., announced the addition of eight new methanol dual-fuel vessels to its fleet. The company frequently replaces older vessels with newer more efficient ones as part of its fleet renewal program, highlighting its commitment to responsible, safe and reliable transport of cargo.

Further, these vessels are in addition to Waterfront Shipping’s existing fleet of 11 methanol-fueled ships that are recognized by the marine industry as clean-burning methanol or lower emission fuel. These vessels have been established as viable marine fuel solution, having surpassed more than 90,000 combined operating hours. Per the company, they are also in compliance with the most stringent emissions regulations. Notably, methanol in the form of marine fuel lowers CO2 emissions by up to 15% compared with traditional marine fuels.

Moreover, the new eight 49,999 deadweight ton vessels will be built in Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, South Korea. They will be delivered to Waterfront Shipping between 2021 and 2023. The vessels are designed with the MAN second-generation B&W ME-LGIM two-stroke dual-fuel engines. The dual-fuel engine provides flexibility by enabling them to operate on methanol or traditional marine fuels. Additionally, methanol can be produced from renewable sources. It is the most widely-traded chemicals in the world and it is readily available at around 90% of the top 100 ports worldwide.

Methanex’s shares have gained 14.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.5% rise.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Methanex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Pretium Resources, Inc. PVG, BHP Group BHP and Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Pretium Resources has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.5% for 2020. Its shares have returned 9.5% in the past year.

BHP Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 31.3% for fiscal 2021. The company’s shares have gained 7.5% in the past year.

Silvercorp Metals has an expected earnings growth rate of 40% for fiscal 2021. The company’s shares have increased 20.2% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.