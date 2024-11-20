Methanex Upsizes Bond Offering for Strategic Acquisition

Methanex (TSE:MX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Methanex Corporation has announced an increase in its offering of senior unsecured notes to $600 million, with an interest rate of 6.250% due in 2032. The proceeds from this offering will partly fund Methanex’s acquisition of OCI Global’s international methanol business. This strategic financial move is expected to close by November 22, 2024, subject to customary conditions.
For further insights into TSE:MX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.