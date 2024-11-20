Methanex Upsizes Bond Offering for Strategic Acquisition

Methanex (TSE:MX) has released an update.

Methanex Corporation has announced an increase in its offering of senior unsecured notes to $600 million, with an interest rate of 6.250% due in 2032. The proceeds from this offering will partly fund Methanex’s acquisition of OCI Global’s international methanol business. This strategic financial move is expected to close by November 22, 2024, subject to customary conditions.

