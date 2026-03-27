Methanex (TSX:MX) Price Target Increased by 10.86% to 60.38

The average one-year price target for Methanex (TSX:MX) has been revised to $60.38 / share. This is an increase of 10.86% from the prior estimate of $54.47 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $68.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.69% from the latest reported closing price of $82.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Methanex. This is an decrease of 77 owner(s) or 28.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MX is 0.20%, an increase of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.56% to 48,284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&G holds 12,757K shares representing 16.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,316K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing an increase of 86.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MX by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel holds 2,048K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,041K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MX by 7.15% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,803K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares , representing an increase of 28.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MX by 33.15% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 1,750K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares , representing an increase of 18.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MX by 1.50% over the last quarter.

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