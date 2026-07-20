Methanex Stock Surges 63% in a Year: What's Powering the Upside?

Methanex Corporation’s MEOH shares have gained 63.1% in the past year. The company has also outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry’s 3.8% decline over the same time frame.

The rally has been driven by strong operating performance across Methanex’s global production network, supported by improved natural gas availability in key regions and reliable contributions from newly acquired assets.

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Let’s take a look at the factors that are driving MEOH stock.

Higher Output and Dividend Support Growth Outlook for MEOH

Methanex reported solid first-quarter 2026 operating performance, producing approximately 2.39 million tons of methanol during the period. The company's Geismar complex remained its largest production site, delivering 934,000 tons, with output rising more than 50% from the year-ago quarter.

The recently acquired Natgasoline facility added 203,000 tons of production. In Chile, production increased to 398,000 tons, supported by improved natural gas availability. The Titan plant in Trinidad produced 215,000 tons, rebounding from operational disruptions that affected production in the prior quarter. In New Zealand, production totaled 158,000 tons.

In Chile, Methanex’s operations improved significantly during the first quarter of 2026 as gas supply was fully restored following a third-party pipeline failure in late 2025. Both Chile plants operated well throughout the quarter. Management noted that positive developments in natural gas availability from Chilean and Argentine suppliers continue to support operations. However, seasonal fluctuations are expected to persist, and one Chilean plant was idled during part of the second quarter due to winter gas constraints. Methanex also maintained stable performance across its broader international portfolio.

The OCI acquisition was closed on June 27, 2025, adding to Methanex’s two world-scale methanol facilities in Beaumont, TX. The area benefits from access to a stable and economic supply of natural gas feedstock. Its reliable operations would help the company meet rising demand. During the first quarter, the newly acquired Texas assets produced 195,000 tons at Beaumont, indicating strong performance.

Methanex expects to strengthen its asset portfolio and boost future cash generation while creating long-term shareholder value. The company also aims to lower the carbon dioxide intensity of its operations, and the full-year contribution from the Geismar 3 (G3) project is expected to provide additional methanol supply and support production growth.

Long-term methanol demand remains favorable, driven by rising adoption of methanol as a marine fuel and steady demand from China's methanol-to-olefins (MTO) sector. Supported by its expanded production base following the OCI acquisition, Methanex is well-positioned to benefit from stronger pricing and improved margins over time.

MEOH has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 18.5 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on Sept. 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 16, 2026, reflecting the company's continued commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

MEOH Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

MEOH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include CSW Industrials, Inc. CSW, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Ternium S.A. TX. CSW, CRS and TX carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSW’s current-year earnings stands at $12.52 per share, implying a 20.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 3.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s current-year earnings is pegged at $10.58 per share, implying a 41.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TX’s current-year earnings is pegged at $5.52 per share, indicating a 154.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.5%.

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Methanex Corporation (MEOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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