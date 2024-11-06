Methanex reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.21, consensus 57c

Reports Q3 revenue $935M, consensus $847.58M. Rich Sumner, President & CEO of Methanex (MEOH), said, “I am pleased that G3 has passed its commercial and technical performance test and has been operating at full rates since early October. Looking forward to the fourth quarter we expect to see an increase in our production levels with G3 at full rates and Chile receiving full gas supply along with higher pricing as the methanol markets have further tightened. We are focused on delivering strong cash flows from our existing business to de-lever and post close, our priority will be to seamlessly integrate OCI’s methanol business.”

