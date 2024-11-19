News & Insights

Markets
MEOH

Methanex To Privately Place $500 Mln Of Notes To Fund Acquisition Of OCI Global's Methanol Business

November 19, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Methanex Corporation (MEOH), a producer and supplier of methanol, Tuesday said its unit Methanex US Operations Inc. has launched a private offering of $500 million of unsecured notes due 2032.

Methanex intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its acquisition of OCI Global's international methanol business.

The company added that the notes will be subject to a special mandatory redemption if either the OCI Acquisition is not completed within the stipulated time or Methanex calls off the acquisition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MEOH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.