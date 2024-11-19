Methanex To Privately Place $500 Mln Of Notes To Fund Acquisition Of OCI Global's Methanol Business

(RTTNews) - Methanex Corporation (MEOH), a producer and supplier of methanol, Tuesday said its unit Methanex US Operations Inc. has launched a private offering of $500 million of unsecured notes due 2032.

Methanex intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its acquisition of OCI Global's international methanol business.

The company added that the notes will be subject to a special mandatory redemption if either the OCI Acquisition is not completed within the stipulated time or Methanex calls off the acquisition.

