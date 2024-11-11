Methanex price target raised to $46 from $44 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Methanex (MEOH) to $46 from $44 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says that while better pricing carries into Q4, one New Zealand plant gets indefinitely idled, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

