Methanex (MEOH) Up 22% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Stock?

What’s Aiding MEOH?

Methanex is gaining from healthy demand for methanol on the back of the ongoing economic recovery. The strong fundamentals of the methanol industry are driving its results. Per the company, global methanol demand increased around 5% year over year in 2021 on the back of a strong recovery in demand for traditional chemical applications. Demand in energy also recovered last year.

The company is also benefiting from an upswing in methanol pricing. Strong methanol demand coupled with ongoing industry supply challenges is driving methanol prices. The company’s average realized price for methanol was $445 per ton in the fourth quarter, up roughly 57.8% from $282 per ton in the prior-year quarter. Higher demand and robust prices are driving its top line.

Methanex also remains committed to strengthen its balance sheet and maintain its strong liquidity position. It is well placed to maintain its business, execute attractive growth opportunities and continue the long track record of returning excess cash to shareholders through dividend payouts and share repurchases. It returned $68 million to shareholders through share repurchases and regular dividend in the fourth quarter.

The Geismar 3 project is also expected to bolster the company's portfolio and support its future cash generation. The construction of the Geismar 3 project is progressing according to plan and is on track to be completed on-time and budget by late 2023 or early 2024.

Earnings estimates for Methanex have also been going up over the past two months. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 has increased 5.1%. The consensus estimate for 2023 has also been revised 27% upward over the same time frame.

