Is Methanex (MEOH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Methanex (MEOH). MEOH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.57, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.11. Over the past year, MEOH's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.07 and as low as 11.89, with a median of 16.44.

We should also highlight that MEOH has a P/B ratio of 1.36. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.01. Within the past 52 weeks, MEOH's P/B has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.38.

Finally, we should also recognize that MEOH has a P/CF ratio of 5.72. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MEOH's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 10.92. Within the past 12 months, MEOH's P/CF has been as high as 6.73 and as low as 4.53, with a median of 5.45.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Methanex's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MEOH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH)

