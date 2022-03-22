Methanex (MEOH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Methanex (MEOH) closed the most recent trading day at $55.49, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the methanol supplier had gained 16.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 10.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Methanex as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.05, up 91.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.17 billion, up 15.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $4.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.97% and -4.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Methanex. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.15% higher within the past month. Methanex currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Methanex's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.28, so we one might conclude that Methanex is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

