Methanex (MEOH) Stock Moves -1.41%: What You Should Know

Methanex (MEOH) closed the most recent trading day at $54.56, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the methanol supplier had gained 5.39% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.98% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Methanex as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.05, up 91.59% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion, up 15.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $4.22 billion, which would represent changes of -6.97% and -4.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Methanex. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.15% higher. Methanex is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Methanex is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.26, so we one might conclude that Methanex is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

