Methanex (MEOH) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Methanex (MEOH) closed at $51.96, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the methanol supplier had gained 5.21% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.93% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Methanex will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2, up 86.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.17 billion, up 15.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.34 per share and revenue of $4.18 billion, which would represent changes of -11.44% and -5.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Methanex should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Methanex currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Methanex is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.92.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MEOH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

