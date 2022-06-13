Methanex (MEOH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.09, changing hands as low as $44.41 per share. Methanex Corp shares are currently trading off about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEOH's low point in its 52 week range is $29.61 per share, with $56.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.64.

