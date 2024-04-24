Methanex (MEOH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Methanex (MEOH) reported revenue of $916 million, down 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $908.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30, the EPS surprise was +116.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Methanex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales volume in tonnes - Methanex-produced methanol : 1,681 KTon compared to the 1,507.51 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,681 KTon compared to the 1,507.51 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales volume in tonnes - Purchased methanol : 807 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 884.5 KTon.

: 807 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 884.5 KTon. Average realized methanol price ($/tonne) : 343 $/Ton versus 344.18 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.

: 343 $/Ton versus 344.18 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average. Sales volume in tonnes - Total : 2,670 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,610.64 KTon.

: 2,670 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,610.64 KTon. Sales volume in tonnes - Commission sales: 182 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 218.63 KTon.

Shares of Methanex have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

