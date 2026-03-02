Methanex (MEOH) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Methanex (MEOH) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 34.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $994.39 million, increasing 4.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Methanex metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Sales volume in tonnes - Methanex-produced methanol' to come in at 2149 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1455 thousands of tons.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales volume in tonnes - Purchased methanol' will reach 575 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 911 thousands of tons.

Analysts predict that the 'Average realized methanol price ($/tonne)' will reach 341 dollars per tonne. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 370 dollars per tonne in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales volume in tonnes - Total' of 2889 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2564 thousands of tons.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales volume in tonnes - Commission sales' at 166 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 198 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Methanex shares have recorded returns of +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MEOH will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

