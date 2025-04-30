Methanex (MEOH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Methanex (MEOH) reported $896 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $1.30 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion, representing a surprise of -13.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Methanex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales volume in tonnes - Methanex-produced methanol : 1,703 KTon versus 1,800.93 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,703 KTon versus 1,800.93 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Average realized methanol price ($/tonne) : 404 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 399.32 $/Ton.

: 404 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 399.32 $/Ton. Sales volume in tonnes - Total : 2,217 KTon versus 2,599.33 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,217 KTon versus 2,599.33 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales volume in tonnes - Commission sales : 132 KTon compared to the 149.33 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 132 KTon compared to the 149.33 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales volume in tonnes - Purchased methanol : 382 KTon compared to the 649.06 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 382 KTon compared to the 649.06 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Production in tonnes - Total : 1,619 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,908.27 KTon.

: 1,619 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,908.27 KTon. Operating Capacity - USA (Geismar) : 1,000 KTon versus 1,450 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,000 KTon versus 1,450 KTon estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Capacity - New Zealand : 215 KTon compared to the 320 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.

: 215 KTon compared to the 320 KTon average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Capacity - Chile : 425 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 425 KTon.

: 425 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 425 KTon. Operating Capacity - Egypt (50% interest) : 158 KTon versus 157 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.

: 158 KTon versus 157 KTon estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Capacity - Canada (Medicine Hat) : 140 KTon compared to the 150 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.

: 140 KTon compared to the 150 KTon average estimate based on two analysts. Production in tonnes - Canada (Medicine Hat): 140 KTon versus 138.72 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Methanex have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

